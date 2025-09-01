Comerica Bank Sells 1,303 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,837,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,085 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,023,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,409 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 12,208.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,327,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,484 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,861,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,478,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FND. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.56.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $81.85 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $124.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average is $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.59%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

