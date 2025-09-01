Comerica Bank Sells 1,311 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CBSH. Zacks Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.1%

CBSH stock opened at $61.94 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $445.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

