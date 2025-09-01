Comerica Bank Sells 14,071 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,071 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 214.9% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 10,488.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,477 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $3,372,645.26. Following the sale, the director owned 43,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,043.38. This trade represents a 36.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 2,291 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total value of $294,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,382.80. This represents a 19.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,144 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Zacks Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adtalem Global Education presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $131.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $140.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.00.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.15. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 13.26%.The firm had revenue of $457.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

