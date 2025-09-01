Comerica Bank Sells 1,527 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 13,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,680. This trade represents a 4.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $132,514.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,871.50. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,205 shares of company stock worth $13,084,682. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.50.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $273.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.38. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.62 and a twelve month high of $310.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%. The firm had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.11 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.75%.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

