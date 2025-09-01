Comerica Bank Sells 2,873 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. $CNM

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Core & Main by 21.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 705,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 123,494 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 6.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Core & Main by 12.4% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 223,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after acquiring an additional 24,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Core & Main by 53.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 30,286 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $64.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day moving average is $55.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $66.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Core & Main has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James G. Castellano sold 43,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $2,726,748.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,638 shares in the company, valued at $287,463.24. This trade represents a 90.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Witkowski sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $6,408,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 35,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,075.76. The trade was a 73.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,651 shares of company stock valued at $31,915,085 over the last quarter. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

