Comerica Bank Sells 2,904 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Comerica Bank decreased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 302,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,163,000 after purchasing an additional 73,318 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $245.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.98. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $255.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.4833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

