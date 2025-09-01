Comerica Bank Sells 4,140 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ExlService were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of EXLS opened at $43.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.36. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 12.00%.The company had revenue of $514.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

