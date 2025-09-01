Comerica Bank Sells 635 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,983,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.45, for a total value of $195,682.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,194 shares in the company, valued at $327,693.30. This represents a 37.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

WTS opened at $276.49 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $177.59 and a one year high of $285.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.41. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $643.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

