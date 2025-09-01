Comerica Bank Sells 653 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,066,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,897 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,816,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,767 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,821,000 after acquiring an additional 30,759 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 531.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,191,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,152,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,501,000 after acquiring an additional 84,716 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of STLD opened at $130.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.30 and a 200 day moving average of $128.20. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $155.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.04). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.07%.The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $1,520,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,371.98. This trade represents a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $168,173.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 81,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,971,807.32. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.