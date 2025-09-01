Comerica Bank Sells 9,309 Shares of Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,309 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 173,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 15,131 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,331,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,985,000 after acquiring an additional 601,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $39.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $514.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.70 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3426 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

