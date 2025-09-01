Comerica Bank Trims Position in Performance Food Group Company $PFGC

Comerica Bank cut its position in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,628 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 476.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 203.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 60.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

In other news, insider Erika T. Davis sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $129,679.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,593.55. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A Brent King sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $134,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,389,534.32. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,534 shares of company stock worth $4,322,796. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFGC stock opened at $101.35 on Monday. Performance Food Group Company has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $103.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The food distribution company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

