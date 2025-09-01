Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Conagra Brands $CAG

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,953 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.9%
CAG stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74.
Conagra Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
