Comparing IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) and UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS)

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UL Solutions and IBEX”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UL Solutions $2.87 billion 4.41 $326.00 million $1.62 38.94 IBEX $508.57 million 0.78 $33.65 million $2.29 12.90

Profitability

UL Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than IBEX. IBEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UL Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares UL Solutions and IBEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UL Solutions 11.08% 37.33% 12.76% IBEX 6.93% 25.51% 12.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.2% of IBEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of UL Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of IBEX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for UL Solutions and IBEX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UL Solutions 0 4 3 0 2.43 IBEX 0 3 0 0 2.00

UL Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $70.86, indicating a potential upside of 12.34%. IBEX has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.57%. Given UL Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UL Solutions is more favorable than IBEX.

Risk & Volatility

UL Solutions has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IBEX has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UL Solutions beats IBEX on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions Inc. provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators. The Consumer segment offers safety certification testing, ongoing certification, global market access, testing for connectivity, performance and quality, and critical systems advisory and training services, as well as product market acceptance and risk mitigation services for customers in the consumer products end markets comprising consumer electronics, medical devices, information technologies, appliances, HVAC, lighting, and retail, as well as consumer applications, such as new mobility, smart products, and 5G. The Software and Advisory segment provide software and technical advisory services that enable customers to manage regulatory requirements, deliver supply chain transparency, and operationalize sustainability for regulated industries, including life sciences, supply chain regulations, transparency needs, and new ESG and sustainability requirements. It offers ULTRUS software brand to help customers improve speed to market, sustainability and safety. UL Solutions Inc. was formerly known as UL Inc. and changed its name to UL Solutions Inc. in June 2022. The company was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Asia Pacific, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East. UL Solutions Inc. operates as a subsidiary of ULSE Inc.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience. It operates customer engagement and customer acquisition delivery centers. The company serves banking and financial services, delivery and logistics, health tech and wellness, high tech, retail and e-commerce, streaming and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and utility industries. The company was formerly known as IBEX Holdings Limited and changed its name to IBEX Limited in September 2019. IBEX Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. The company is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

