Contrasting iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares iRadimed and TransMedics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRadimed 26.61% 23.30% 20.62% TransMedics Group 13.49% 28.02% 8.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iRadimed and TransMedics Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRadimed $73.24 million 12.58 $19.23 million $1.62 44.72 TransMedics Group $441.54 million 8.88 $35.46 million $1.93 59.56

TransMedics Group has higher revenue and earnings than iRadimed. iRadimed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransMedics Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for iRadimed and TransMedics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00 TransMedics Group 0 3 5 1 2.78

iRadimed presently has a consensus price target of $72.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.61%. TransMedics Group has a consensus price target of $123.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.99%. Given TransMedics Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than iRadimed.

Volatility & Risk

iRadimed has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransMedics Group has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.3% of iRadimed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of TransMedics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 36.8% of iRadimed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of TransMedics Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TransMedics Group beats iRadimed on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. Its OCS includes OCS LUNG for the preservation of standard criteria donor lungs for double-lung transplantation; OCS Heart, a technology for preservation of DBD donor hearts deemed unsuitable due to limitations of cold storage and for ex vivo reanimation, functional monitoring, and beating-heart preservation of donation-after-circulatory-death hearts; and OCS Liver for the preservation of DBD and DCD of donor livers. The company also developed national OCS program, a turnkey solution for outsourced organ retrieval; and provides OCS organ management and logistics services, including aviation and ground transportation, and other coordination activity. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

