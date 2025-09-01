Contrasting Knowles (NYSE:KN) & Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO)

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) and Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Knowles and Powerstorm”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knowles $553.50 million 3.31 -$237.80 million $0.29 73.53 Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Powerstorm has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Knowles.

Knowles has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powerstorm has a beta of -1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 258% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Knowles and Powerstorm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knowles 0 1 2 0 2.67 Powerstorm 0 0 0 0 0.00

Knowles currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.52%. Given Knowles’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Knowles is more favorable than Powerstorm.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.4% of Knowles shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Knowles shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Knowles and Powerstorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knowles 4.40% 8.22% 5.57% Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Knowles beats Powerstorm on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM). The PD segment designs and delivers film, electrolytic, and mica capacitor products for use in power supplies and medical implants; electromagnetic interference filters; and RF filtering solutions for use in satellite communications and radar systems for defense applications. The MSA segment designs and manufactures balanced armature speakers and microphones for the hearing health, audio, and True Wireless Stereo (TWS) markets. The CMM segment designs and manufactures micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) microphones and audio solutions used in applications that serve the ear, mobile, TWS, Internet of Things, computing, and smartphones markets. The company serves the defense, medtech, electric vehicle, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics markets through original equipment manufacturers, their contract manufacturers, suppliers, sales representatives, and distributors. Knowles Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

About Powerstorm

Powerstorm Holdings, Inc. operates a consortium of privately held sustainability-themed companies acquired for growth. Its scope of action targets SMEs in 5 themes, including real estate and heritage, telecom and fiber, power and alternative energy, food and aquatic innovation, and electric mobility. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

