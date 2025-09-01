Contrasting Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) & Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY)

Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) and Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Hengan International Group has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reynolds Consumer Products has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hengan International Group pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Reynolds Consumer Products pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Reynolds Consumer Products pays out 61.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hengan International Group $3.15 billion 1.18 $319.73 million N/A N/A Reynolds Consumer Products $3.70 billion 1.32 $352.00 million $1.49 15.58

This table compares Hengan International Group and Reynolds Consumer Products”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Reynolds Consumer Products has higher revenue and earnings than Hengan International Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Hengan International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of Reynolds Consumer Products shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Reynolds Consumer Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hengan International Group and Reynolds Consumer Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hengan International Group N/A N/A N/A Reynolds Consumer Products 8.44% 16.00% 6.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hengan International Group and Reynolds Consumer Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hengan International Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Reynolds Consumer Products 0 6 2 0 2.25

Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus price target of $26.75, suggesting a potential upside of 15.25%. Given Reynolds Consumer Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Reynolds Consumer Products is more favorable than Hengan International Group.

Summary

Reynolds Consumer Products beats Hengan International Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products. It is also involved in the trading of various products for ladies, pregnant women, infants, and kids, as well as disposable fiber-based products; and engages in the ecommerce business. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes heat and power; and manufactures, distributes, and sells gas, protective equipment, medical instrument, skin care products, antiseptics, and household products. Hengan International Group Company Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally. The Hefty Waste & Storage segment offers trash bags under the Hefty Ultra Strong and Hefty Strong brands; and food storage bags under the Hefty and Baggies brands. This segment also provides a suite of products, including compostable bags, bags made from recycled materials, and the orange bags. The Hefty Tableware segment offers disposable and compostable plates, bowls, platters, cups, and cutlery under the Hefty brand. The Presto Products segment primarily sells store brand products in food storage bags, trash bags, reusable storage containers, and plastic wrap categories. It offers both branded and store brand products to grocery stores, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, discount chains, dollar stores, drug stores, home improvement stores, military outlets, and eCommerce retailers. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a subsidiary of Packaging Finance Limited.

