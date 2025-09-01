Contrasting Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) & Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) and Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Digimarc and Senstar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digimarc 0 0 1 0 3.00 Senstar Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Digimarc presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 246.42%. Given Digimarc’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digimarc is more favorable than Senstar Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Digimarc has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senstar Technologies has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Digimarc and Senstar Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digimarc $38.42 million 4.89 -$39.01 million ($1.83) -4.73 Senstar Technologies $35.75 million 2.94 $2.64 million $0.22 20.45

Senstar Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digimarc. Digimarc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Senstar Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.9% of Digimarc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Senstar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Digimarc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Senstar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Digimarc and Senstar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digimarc -110.92% -55.40% -43.81% Senstar Technologies 13.49% 13.44% 9.93%

Summary

Senstar Technologies beats Digimarc on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle. Its solutions are used in various application solutions, such as sorting of consumer-packaged goods in recycling streams. The company offers its solutions through its sales personnel and business partners. Digimarc Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies. The company's solutions and products are optimized for perimeter, outdoor, and general security applications. Its portfolio of critical infrastructure protection and site protection technologies includes various smart barriers and fences, fence mounted sensors, virtual gates, buried and concealed detection systems, and sensors for sub-surface intrusion, such as to secure pipelines, as well as video analytics software and video management systems. Senstar Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

