Contrasting Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC) & Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) and Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sound Point Meridian Capital and Cannae”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Point Meridian Capital N/A N/A N/A $1.42 12.55 Cannae $437.20 million 2.39 -$304.60 million ($6.70) -2.79

Dividends

Sound Point Meridian Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cannae. Cannae is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sound Point Meridian Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sound Point Meridian Capital pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.8%. Cannae pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sound Point Meridian Capital pays out 211.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cannae pays out -9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Sound Point Meridian Capital has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cannae has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sound Point Meridian Capital and Cannae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Point Meridian Capital N/A N/A N/A Cannae -94.12% -18.19% -14.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of Cannae shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Cannae shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sound Point Meridian Capital and Cannae, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Point Meridian Capital 0 1 1 1 3.00 Cannae 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sound Point Meridian Capital currently has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.25%. Cannae has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.58%. Given Cannae’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cannae is more favorable than Sound Point Meridian Capital.

About Sound Point Meridian Capital

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches. Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc. is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

