Crane $CR Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Crane were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Crane by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Crane by 31.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 84.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.20.

Crane Stock Down 3.5%

CR stock opened at $185.28 on Monday. Crane has a twelve month low of $127.04 and a twelve month high of $203.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.78.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.15. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $577.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crane news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 20,791 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $4,007,257.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 33,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,801.24. The trade was a 38.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

