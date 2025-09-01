Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) versus Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Critical Contrast

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) and Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crocs and Gildan Activewear”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crocs $4.14 billion 1.15 $950.07 million $3.73 23.38 Gildan Activewear $3.27 billion 2.49 $400.86 million $3.15 17.33

Risk & Volatility

Crocs has higher revenue and earnings than Gildan Activewear. Gildan Activewear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crocs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Crocs has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gildan Activewear has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Crocs and Gildan Activewear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crocs 1 4 8 0 2.54 Gildan Activewear 0 1 11 0 2.92

Crocs presently has a consensus price target of $105.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.80%. Gildan Activewear has a consensus price target of $64.58, indicating a potential upside of 18.30%. Given Crocs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crocs is more favorable than Gildan Activewear.

Profitability

This table compares Crocs and Gildan Activewear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crocs 5.72% 44.15% 16.12% Gildan Activewear 14.55% 34.31% 13.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Crocs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Gildan Activewear shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Crocs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Gildan Activewear shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crocs beats Gildan Activewear on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers. It sells its products through wholesalers, retail stores, e-commerce sites, third-party marketplaces, and kiosks/store-in-store locations. Crocs, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands. The company also offers hosiery products comprising athletic; dress; and casual, liner, therapeutic, and workwear socks under the Gildan, Under Armour, GoldToe, Signature Gold by Goldtoe, Peds, MediPeds, All Pro, and GoldTeo Edition TM brands. In addition, it provides men's and boys' underwear products, and ladies panties under the Gildan and Gildan Platinum brands. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, screen printers, and embellishers, as well as to retailers and lifestyle brand companies. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan Inc. and changed its name to Gildan Activewear Inc. in March 1995. Gildan Activewear Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

