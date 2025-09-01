CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Macquarie

Macquarie reiterated their neutral rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $465.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $500.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.10.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $423.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $461.47 and a 200-day moving average of $427.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $242.25 and a 1-year high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at $960,801,606.89. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $11,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 422,204 shares in the company, valued at $201,391,308. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,414 shares of company stock valued at $96,794,738. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.1% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Real Talk Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 20.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 23.8% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

