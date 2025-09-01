CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of CSW Industrials worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 603,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,867,000 after acquiring an additional 29,285 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,612,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,275,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 117,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.36, for a total transaction of $259,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 62,522 shares in the company, valued at $16,215,705.92. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total transaction of $39,882.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,178 shares in the company, valued at $6,925,208.90. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,412 shares of company stock worth $1,247,397 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSW. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial set a $273.00 price target on shares of CSW Industrials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.75.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE CSW opened at $274.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.50. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $241.99 and a 12 month high of $436.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.91.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $263.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

