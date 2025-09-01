Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. $CGEM Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,081 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 411.5% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 221,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 178,138 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,423,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM opened at $7.54 on Monday. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08.

Cullinan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.24). Research analysts anticipate that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGEM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cullinan Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cullinan Therapeutics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cullinan Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

