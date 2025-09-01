DA Davidson Comments on Domo’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Get Domo alerts:

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Domo in a research report issued on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson analyst L. Schreiner expects that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Domo’s current full-year earnings is ($2.10) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Domo’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.47) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Domo from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $16.00 target price on Domo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Domo Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of DOMO opened at $14.68 on Monday. Domo has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $79.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Domo has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.190–0.110 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at -0.070–0.030 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Domo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domo

In other Domo news, CEO Joshua G. James bought 13,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $165,938.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,079,972 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,843.28. The trade was a 1.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

