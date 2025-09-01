DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $375.00 price target on the software company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Autodesk’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $374.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.22.

Autodesk Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

ADSK stock opened at $314.70 on Friday. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $232.67 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The company has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.65 and a 200 day moving average of $284.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total transaction of $1,980,034.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,251.66. This represents a 31.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,675.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,725. The trade was a 41.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,679 shares of company stock worth $5,916,595. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in Autodesk by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

