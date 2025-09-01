Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 57.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 62,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,310,000 after purchasing an additional 39,211 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after purchasing an additional 88,179 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $119.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.57. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $93.72 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Cindy L. Davis acquired 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,198.40. This trade represents a 15.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

