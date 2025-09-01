DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Stock Price Up 38.5% – Here’s Why

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report) was up 38.5% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 239,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 438% from the average daily volume of 44,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.
