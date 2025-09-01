Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Fox Advisors

Fox Advisors lowered shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DELL. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $122.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $147.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.43.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 25,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,289,707.07. This trade represents a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 527,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $59,482,509.21. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 938,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,918,147.03. The trade was a 35.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,989,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,673,412. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,099,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,728,576,000 after buying an additional 292,167 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Dell Technologies by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,904,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,586,000 after buying an additional 771,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $528,279,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 38.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,012 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.