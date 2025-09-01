DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DKS. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.21.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $212.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.18. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $166.37 and a fifty-two week high of $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $374,509.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,962.25. The trade was a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 1,026 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.50, for a total transaction of $208,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,286.50. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,923. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,435.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

