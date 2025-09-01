Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Get Diodes alerts:

DIOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Research raised Diodes to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Diodes in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Diodes

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. Diodes has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $70.98. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 4.59%.The business had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Diodes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 59,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,236.44. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $111,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,634.30. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 17,913 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,187,000 after acquiring an additional 49,377 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diodes

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.