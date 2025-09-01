Dollar General’s (DG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Dollar General from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dollar General from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.79.

Dollar General Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE DG opened at $108.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.44. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,619. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,354,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,776 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5,440.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,582,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,004 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,714,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,093 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 251.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,035,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 398.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,756,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

