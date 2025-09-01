Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $130.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DLTR. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $111.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $109.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.87 and its 200-day moving average is $90.20. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 12.15%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,989,480.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 50,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,645.78. The trade was a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,839,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,648,000 after buying an additional 389,490 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 12.3% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,825,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,187,000 after buying an additional 1,184,294 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,994,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,323,000 after purchasing an additional 74,230 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,848,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,925,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.