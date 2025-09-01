Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) and BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Critical Analysis

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) and Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

BWX Technologies has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ducommun has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BWX Technologies and Ducommun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BWX Technologies 10.28% 30.61% 10.77% Ducommun 5.03% 7.61% 4.62%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BWX Technologies $2.70 billion 5.47 $281.94 million $3.20 50.60 Ducommun $786.55 million 1.73 $31.50 million $2.63 34.68

This table compares BWX Technologies and Ducommun”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BWX Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ducommun. Ducommun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BWX Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of BWX Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Ducommun shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of BWX Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Ducommun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BWX Technologies and Ducommun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BWX Technologies 1 3 4 1 2.56 Ducommun 0 1 5 0 2.83

BWX Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $154.51, indicating a potential downside of 4.58%. Ducommun has a consensus price target of $97.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.91%. Given Ducommun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ducommun is more favorable than BWX Technologies.

Summary

BWX Technologies beats Ducommun on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers. This segment also involved in manufacture of close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; down blend government stockpiles of uranium; receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; and supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories, as well as components for defense applications. The Commercial Operations segment designs and manufactures commercial nuclear steam generators, heat exchangers, pressure vessels, and reactor components; and other auxiliary equipment, including containers for the storage of nuclear fuel and other high-level nuclear waste. This segment also offers nuclear fuel, fuel handling systems, tooling delivery systems, nuclear grade materials, and precisely machined components, and related services for CANDU nuclear power plants; provides in-plant inspection, maintenance, and modification services, as well as non-destructive examination and tooling/repair solutions; and manufactures medical radioisotopes, radiopharmaceuticals, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as The Babcock & Wilcox Company and changed its name to BWX Technologies, Inc. in June 2015. BWX Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies. The segment also supplies engineered products, including illuminated pushbutton switches and panels for aviation and test systems; microwave and millimeter switches and filters for radio frequency systems and test instrumentation; and motors and resolvers for motion control. In addition, this segment provides engineering expertise for aerospace system design, development, integration, and testing. The Structural Systems segment designs, engineers, and manufactures contoured aluminum, titanium, and Inconel aero structure components; structural assembly products, such as winglets, engine components, and fuselage structural panels; aerodynamic systems; and metal and composite bonded structures and assemblies comprising aircraft wing spoilers, large fuselage skins, rotor blades on rotary-wing aircraft and components, flight control surfaces, engine components, ammunition handling systems, and magnetic seals. It serves commercial aircraft, military fixed-wing aircraft, military and commercial rotary-wing aircraft, and space programs, as well as industrial, medical, and other end-use markets. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

