Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ESTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elastic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Elastic from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Elastic from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Elastic from $111.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.20.

NYSE ESTC opened at $85.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.66. Elastic has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $118.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 5.38%.The business had revenue of $388.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ken Exner sold 6,918 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $601,243.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 230,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,032,233.54. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,500 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $208,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 172,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,388,803.50. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,324. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after buying an additional 20,892 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Elastic by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,431,000 after acquiring an additional 86,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

