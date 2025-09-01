Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ESTC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $137.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $111.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $148.00) on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.20.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $85.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.49 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.73 and its 200 day moving average is $87.66. Elastic has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $388.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.61 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. Elastic’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $444,718.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,560,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,334,890.81. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 22,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $1,990,325.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 454,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,530,231.31. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,913 shares of company stock worth $4,416,324 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Elastic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

