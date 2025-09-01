Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Dillard’s Q3 Earnings

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dillard’s in a report issued on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $6.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.61. The consensus estimate for Dillard’s’ current full-year earnings is $33.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q4 2026 earnings at $9.35 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $30.89 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $9.07 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $368.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $394.33.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $531.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $472.51 and a 200-day moving average of $411.44. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $282.24 and a 12 month high of $553.18.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 30.74%. Dillard’s’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.09 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dillard’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 47,109.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 2.76%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.