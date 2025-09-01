Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $143.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.21. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $121.03 and a 52-week high of $184.87. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $841.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $1,127,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,541. The trade was a 21.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,376.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.