Financial Contrast: Soho China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) vs. AMREP (NYSE:AXR)

Risk & Volatility

Soho China has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMREP has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Soho China and AMREP”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soho China $214.29 million 1.07 -$15.78 million N/A N/A AMREP $49.69 million 2.29 $12.72 million $2.37 9.05

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AMREP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Soho China.

59.9% of AMREP shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of AMREP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Soho China and AMREP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soho China N/A N/A N/A AMREP 25.59% 10.11% 9.80%

Summary

AMREP beats Soho China on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soho China

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in the People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado. Further, the company focuses on selling single-family detached homes and attached homes. As of April 30, 2023, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico. The company owns an approximately 160-acre property in Brighton, Colorado. AMREP Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, Pennsylvania.

