Financial Review: Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) versus InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.8% of InspireMD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are held by institutional investors. 34.1% of InspireMD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

InspireMD has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD 0 0 2 0 3.00 Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for InspireMD and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

InspireMD presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.43%. Given InspireMD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe InspireMD is more favorable than Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2.

Profitability

This table compares InspireMD and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD -413.96% -69.42% -57.68% Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -2.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InspireMD and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2″s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD $7.07 million 14.41 -$19.92 million ($0.83) -2.94 Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InspireMD.

Summary

InspireMD beats Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InspireMD



InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions. InspireMD, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Jacobs Institute to execute an early feasibility study of CGuard Prime for the treatment of acute stroke patients with tandem lesions. The company sells its products through local distribution partners. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2



Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

