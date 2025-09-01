Financial Survey: Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) versus Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) and Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Floor & Decor and Haverty Furniture Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Floor & Decor 4.59% 9.36% 3.96% Haverty Furniture Companies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Floor & Decor and Haverty Furniture Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Floor & Decor 2 9 5 0 2.19 Haverty Furniture Companies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Floor & Decor presently has a consensus target price of $88.56, suggesting a potential upside of 8.20%. Given Floor & Decor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Floor & Decor is more favorable than Haverty Furniture Companies.

This table compares Floor & Decor and Haverty Furniture Companies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Floor & Decor $4.46 billion 1.98 $205.87 million $1.95 41.98 Haverty Furniture Companies $722.90 million 0.51 $18.71 million $1.15 19.67

Floor & Decor has higher revenue and earnings than Haverty Furniture Companies. Haverty Furniture Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Floor & Decor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Floor & Decor has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haverty Furniture Companies has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Floor & Decor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Floor & Decor beats Haverty Furniture Companies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name. The company sells home furnishings through its retail stores, as well as through its Website. As of February 23, 2021, it operated 120 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. was founded in 1885 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

