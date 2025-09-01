FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday.

FVR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FrontView REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of FrontView REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FrontView REIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FrontView REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.10.

Shares of FrontView REIT stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. FrontView REIT has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $273.04 million and a PE ratio of -12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. FrontView REIT’s payout ratio is presently -80.37%.

In other FrontView REIT news, Director Elizabeth F. Frank acquired 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,931.52. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,177 shares in the company, valued at $64,401.88. The trade was a 118.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of FrontView REIT by 628.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 166,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 144,040 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of FrontView REIT in the second quarter worth $628,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of FrontView REIT by 199.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 30,551 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of FrontView REIT by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 28,660 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FrontView REIT in the second quarter worth $191,000.

