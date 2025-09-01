Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGNX) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGNX opened at $14.00 on Friday.

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

