FY2025 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips Reduced by Analyst

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $6.66 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.72. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ FY2027 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.95.

COP stock opened at $99.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $123.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

