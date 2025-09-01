FY2026 EPS Estimates for FANG Cut by Capital One Financial

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $12.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.97. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $13.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $148.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.15. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $200.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 596.4% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,586,306. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.