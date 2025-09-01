FY2026 EPS Estimates for GRNT Decreased by Analyst

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) – Capital One Financial cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, August 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Granite Ridge Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $109.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Granite Ridge Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Down 1.9%

GRNT opened at $5.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $729.09 million, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35. Granite Ridge Resources has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 2,398.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 892.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 222.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 103.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg purchased 6,100 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $35,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 157,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,148.60. This trade represents a 4.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Reade Miller purchased 17,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,261,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,546,024.46. This represents a 1.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,618 shares of company stock valued at $214,225 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

