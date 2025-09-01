FY2026 EPS Estimates for Uranium Royalty Reduced by Analyst

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

Uranium Royalty Corp. (TSE:URC – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Uranium Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 29th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.06.

Uranium Royalty Stock Performance

TSE:URC opened at C$4.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$577.32 million, a PE ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.06. Uranium Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$2.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.52.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp is focused on gaining exposure to uranium prices by making investments in uranium interests, including royalties, streams, debt and equity investments in uranium companies, and through holdings of physical uranium. The company operates in a single segment, the investment in a portfolio of uranium interests.

