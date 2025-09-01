GAP (NYSE:GAP) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

GAP Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of GAP stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. GAP has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.09.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. GAP had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. GAP has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GAP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

