GAP (NYSE:GAP) Price Target Raised to $32.00

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GAP. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of GAP in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

NYSE GAP opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.09. GAP has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. GAP has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GAP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in GAP during the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GAP during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in GAP during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in GAP during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in GAP during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

