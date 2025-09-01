GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Shares Up 6.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.09). 3,977,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 1,914,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.10 ($0.08).
GCM Resources Trading Up 6.6%
The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.86 million, a P/E ratio of -812.50 and a beta of 0.73.
GCM Resources Company Profile
GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GCM Resources
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for GCM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.