Gentex Corporation $GNTX Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 144,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,236,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,261,000 after acquiring an additional 514,920 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 41,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $25.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $28.01 on Monday. Gentex Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Gentex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

